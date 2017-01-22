Shirtless Vladimir Putin rips into Donald Trump’s inauguration on ‘SNL’

In the first episode post-Barack Obama the cast of Saturday Night Live wasted no time tackling Donald Trump‘s inauguration and the Women’s March.

Portraying a shirtless Russian President Vladimir Putin, comedian Beck Bennett mocked the Russian hacking scandal hinting that Putin is in charge.

“Yesterday, we all made Donald Trump the 45th president of the United States. Hurray! We did it!” Bennett said. “And today, many of you are scared, marching in the streets. You are worried that your country is in the hands of this unpredictable man. But don’t worry, it’s not. Relax, I got this. Putty is going to make everything okay.”

After attempting to calm the fears of the Americans, Bennett took a shot at Trump’s inauguration crowd numbers.

“Donald, let’s talk as friends. You’re not off to a great start, man. I thought you would be better at this” the comedian said. “However, I’m glad to see so many people showed up to your inauguration,” Bennett said as a photo of a large crowd is shown.

“Oh, wait that’s the Women’s March,” Bennett said.

Earlier on Saturday, Trump accused the media of lying about how many people turned out at Washington’s National Mall for his inauguration.

Speaking at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) headquarters in Virginia, Trump overstated the size of the crowd that showed up to watch the president take the oath of office.

“We had, it looked, honestly it looked like a million and a half people, whatever it was it was,” Trump said. “It went all the way back to the Washington Monument.”

Though no official attendance numbers had been released of as Saturday afternoon, live television footage and photographs from Friday’s inauguration show large gaps of empty space in the crowd at the National Mall.

“Today, you went the CIA and said one million people came to see you in Washington, DC. If you’re going to lie, don’t make so obvious,” Bennett said on Saturday Night Live.

The comedian also poked fun at Trump’s “bleak” speech and that the whole inauguration was “kind of heavy on the God stuff.”

“I’ve never heard you say God that much and I have tapes of you having sex,” Bennett said.

You can watch the full cold open in the above clip.