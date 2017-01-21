Avalanche kills one person in Kootenay region

One person has died in an avalanche in the Kootenay region.

BC Coroners Service says a woman was caught in an avalanche while back country skiing between Ymir and Nelson. She was with a group of at least five other skiers at the time.

While search and rescue crews said they were called on Saturday morning, it is unclear when exactly the avalanche occurred.

According to Avalanche Canada, two avalanches occurred in that region near Cabin Peak, about 22 kilometres south of Nelson, on Friday at about 11 a.m.

More to come…