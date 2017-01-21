Fog advisory issued for parts of east and central Alberta

A fog advisory was issued for a number of areas in east and central Alberta Saturday morning, including Edmonton.

Environment Canada issued the advisory at 7:30 a.m. but said the “widespread dense fog” was expected to improve later in the morning.

The weather agency warned drivers to be cautious as “near-zero visibility” conditions were possible in some areas. Drivers were asked to slow down, watch for tail lights in front of them and to be prepared to stop at any given time.

As of 10 a.m., the following areas were under a fog advisory:

Bonnyville – St. Paul – Cold Lake – Lac La Biche

Brooks – Strathmore – Vulcan

City of Edmonton – St. Albert – Sherwood Park

Drumheller – Three Hills

Fort Saskatchewan – Vegreville – Redwater – Smoky Lake

Hanna – Coronation – Oyen

Leduc – Camrose – Wetaskiwin – Tofield

Lloydminster – Wainwright – Vermilion – Provost

Medicine Hat – Bow Island – Suffield

Red Deer – Ponoka – Innisfail – Stettler

Spruce Grove – Morinville – Mayerthorpe – Evansburg

Westlock – Barrhead – Athabasca

According to Environment Canada, fog advisories are issued when near zero visibilities in fog are expected or occurring.

