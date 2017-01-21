Women’s March on Washington sees sister rally start up in Australia

Thousands of Australians are protesting the start of Donald Trump’s presidency that many fear could stir up hatred and bigotry.

Protesters at the Women’s March rally in Sydney’s central Hyde Park on Saturday carried placards with slogans including “Women of the world resist,” “Feminism is my trump card” and “Fight like a girl.”

Organizer Mindy Freiband told the crowd “this is the beginning of something, not the end.” She says hatred, bigotry and racism and not only America’s problems.

Protester Alyssa Smith, who came with her husband and 2-year-old daughter, says she worries about the future after Trump’s election. She says she doesn’t want her daughter growing up in the world “where hatred is commonplace, where people think it’s OK to persecute minorities.”

