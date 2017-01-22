Recipes for healthy snacks you can eat guilt-free

Let’s be honest, we all love snacking in between meals. But 3 p.m. chocolate bars or a bag of chips while watching TV aren’t our best options.

So what should you reach for when you’re hungry at work, while lounging around at home or while running errands in your car?

Global News tapped a handful of registered dietitians for their go-to healthy snack ideas. Here are there recipes.

Andrea D’Ambrosio’s Crunchy Rosemary Roasted Chickpeas can be found here.

Christy Brissette’s Coconut Lime Roasted Chickpeas can be found here.

Nicole Osinga’s Sweet Crunchy Chickpeas:

Ingredients:

can of chickpeas, rinsed and dried

1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil

1.5 tablespoons of maple syrup

1 teaspoon of nutmeg

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350. Ensure chickpeas are dry. Place chickpeas in a mixing bowl and add olive oil. Mix until chickpeas are evenly coated.

Line a cooking sheet with parchment paper. Spread the chickpeas over the sheet. Bake at 350 for 50 minutes. At the halfway point, remove the sheet and give it a shake to rotate the chickpeas.

Remove from oven and place roasted chickpeas in a mixing bowl. Add maple syrup, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Toss again until evenly coated.

Transfer chickpeas back onto the baking sheet and bake for another 10 to 15 minutes.

Remove from the oven and enjoy!

Krista Leck Merner’s No-bake Peanut Butter and Flaxseed Snack Bites

Ingredients:

1 cup of peanut butter

1/2 cup of honey

1-1.5 cups of oatmeal

1/4 cup unsweetened shredded coconut

1/2 cup of ground flaxseed

1/4 cup of mini chocolate chips

Directions:

Combine peanut butter (or other nut/nut-free spreads) with honey. Microwave for 30 seconds until warm and easily combined.

Stir in remaining ingredients and mix until well combined.

Using a heaping tablespoon, roll into balls. Store in the refrigerator, grab and enjoy!

Andrea Miller’s Energy Balls recipe can be found here.

Susan MacFarlane’s Nutritional Yeast Popcorn

Ingredients:

3-4 tablespoons of oil

1/2 cup of popcorn kernels

1/3 cup of nutritional yeast

Salt to taste

Directions:

Heat oil over medium-high heat in a large, metal stockpot. Place 3-4 kernels on the bottom of the pot and cover. When they pop, add the remaining kernels. Cover and shake the pot to coat the kernels evenly with oil. As the popcorn begins to pop, shake the pot to allow the unpopped kernels to fall to the bottom. Once popped, transfer the popcorn to a large container with a lid. Add the nutritional yeast and salt, cover, and shake to combine. Enjoy!

Susan MacFarlane’s Raw Peanut Butter Cookies

Ingredients:

1 cup raw almonds

1/3 cup natural peanut butter

1 cup pitted Medjool dates

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions:

Line a large plate or baking sheet with parchment paper. In a food processor, pulse the almonds into flour. Add the remaining ingredients and process until a crumbly dough forms. Roll into balls and place on the baking sheet. Using a fork, gently press down in a criss-cross pattern. Place in the freeer for 30 minutes before serving. Store in an air-tight container in the freezer.

