America, Twitter stand divided as Donald Trump becomes president

As Donald Trump stood to make his first speech as president of the United States, much of the world stood poised, social media accounts at the ready, to weigh in on his first remarks in office.

Addressing a deeply divided nation, President Trump declared he would work to put “America first” over the next four years, working to help struggling middle-class families and bolster U.S. jobs.

Trump’s speech focused largely on handing control back to the American people. The newly inaugurated president promised to transfer power from a “small group who have reaped the rewards” of the government, to the American people.

“We are transferring power from Washington, D.C. and giving it back to you, the people.”

“This moment is your moment, it belongs to you,” he continued. “What truly matters is not which party controls government, but that the government is controlled by the people.”

Yet as Trump made his inaugural speech, scattered protests continued in Washington where masked activists ran through the streets smashing windows, some carrying black anarchist flags and signs that said, “Join the resistance, fight back now” — pointing towards the divisiveness of Trump’s presidency.

Social media was equally as torn as Trump spoke, some reacting with anger towards promises of uniting the people, others coping with their discontent using humour.

What a coincidence it starts raining the minute Trump is sworn in. The earth is crying, and so am I… #Inauguration — Natalia (@natimontero18) January 20, 2017

I'm waiting for Trump to say "Live from New York it's Saturday Night Live" #Inauguration — Roy Sanchez (@RSan87) January 20, 2017

Have you honestly ever believed someone who said they would never let you down? #Inauguration — Hutch (@z0mgItsHutch) January 20, 2017

Hmm. Good line: "when you open your heart to Patriotism there is no room for prejudice" Social Science research says otherwise #Inauguration — Danna Young (@dannagal) January 20, 2017

He could have read out the iTunes Terms of Service and they'd all have clapped the same #Inauguration — Holly Brockwell (@holly) January 20, 2017

But Trump supporters praised the new president’s speech, crediting him for “telling it like it is” and standing strong in his campaign promises. Others asked for their fellow Americans to accept the transition and move forward with a new era in government.

This speech has been great so far. If you disagree with what he's saying you are THE PROBLEM. #Inauguration — Jack Murphy (@RealJack) January 20, 2017

This is fantastic. He is telling it JUST like it is. This is why he won #PresidentTrump #Inauguration — David Vance (@DVATW) January 20, 2017

Such a historic day. It is now the time to accept #PresidentTrump and give the #45thPOTUS a chance. #peacefultransition — Strawn Ciara (@CiaraStrachan1) January 20, 2017

Several people also began tweeting using the hashtag “peaceful transition,” celebrating the spirit of inauguration day and thanking former president Barack Obama for handing over the office in good spirits.

This is one of the reasons why America is the greatest country in the world. These men hate each other. #peacefultransition https://t.co/Vhvzsr757v — DrewConservative (@2Drew2You) January 20, 2017

—With a file from Reuters