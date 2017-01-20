America, Twitter stand divided as Donald Trump becomes president

As Donald Trump stood to make his first speech as president of the United States, much of the world stood poised, social media accounts at the ready, to weigh in on his first remarks in office.
Addressing a deeply divided nation, President Trump declared he would work to put “America first” over the next four years, working to help struggling middle-class families and bolster U.S. jobs.
Trump’s speech focused largely on handing control back to the American people. The newly inaugurated president promised to transfer power from a “small group who have reaped the rewards” of the government, to the American people.
“We are transferring power from Washington, D.C. and giving it back to you, the people.”
“This moment is your moment, it belongs to you,” he continued. “What truly matters is not which party controls government, but that the government is controlled by the people.”
Yet as Trump made his inaugural speech, scattered protests continued in Washington where masked activists ran through the streets smashing windows, some carrying black anarchist flags and signs that said, “Join the resistance, fight back now” — pointing towards the divisiveness of Trump’s presidency.
Social media was equally as torn as Trump spoke, some reacting with anger towards promises of uniting the people, others coping with their discontent using humour.
But Trump supporters praised the new president’s speech, crediting him for “telling it like it is” and standing strong in his campaign promises. Others asked for their fellow Americans to accept the transition and move forward with a new era in government.
Several people also began tweeting using the hashtag “peaceful transition,” celebrating the spirit of inauguration day and thanking former president Barack Obama for handing over the office in good spirits.
