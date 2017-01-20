Protests break out ahead of Donald Trump’s Inauguration in Washington D.C.

Protesters descended on Washington, D.C. for Inauguration Day, intent on making their voices heard as Donald Trump prepared to take office.

Demonstrations unfolded at security checkpoints around the Capitol as protesters attempted to block people from getting through to watch the swearing-in ceremony.

WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 45th president of the United States

Video and images showed people carrying signs that read “Resist Trump Climate Justice Now,” “Stop Trump” and “Not my president.”

Video posted to social media showed activists dressed in black smashing the windows of a Bank of America, a McDonald’s and a limo. Police could be seen using pepper spray on protesters in downtown Washington.

Police pepper spray protester, others yell at him to stop resisting pic.twitter.com/pddhiHV6cs — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) January 20, 2017

Protestors dressed in black smashed windows out of limo. Flipping dragging newspaper stands pic.twitter.com/lK1Gxdxpir — Todd Walker (@ToddWalkerNews) January 20, 2017

An altercation near Canada's embassy. Not sure who @RealAlexJones is accusing of assault; protest taken down. Language warning #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/xOX6OOiTrF — Laura Stone (@l_stone) January 20, 2017

Police spraying something at protesters pic.twitter.com/yeT0iYVgqL — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) January 20, 2017

"Whose streets? Our streets" protesters pushing over trash cans, newspaper boxes pic.twitter.com/ydGnXw5YzN — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) January 20, 2017

The DisruptJ20 coalition, named after the date of the inauguration, had promised that people participating in its actions in Washington would attempt to shut down the celebrations, risking arrest when necessary, according to the Associated Press.

Black Lives Matter and feminist groups also held protests Friday. More than 200,000 people are expected to gather on Saturday for The Women’s March on Washington, the day after Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

WATCH: Donald Trump inauguration

DisruptJ20 is planning a march beginning at Columbus Circle outside Union Station. Participants were asked to gather at noon, the same time as Trump’s swearing-in as the 45th president.

“We’re really trying to set a tone of resistance for the coming years,” Lacy MacAuley, a DisruptJ20 organizer, told CNN. “Donald Trump represents a shift in our politics in a dangerous, harmful, exclusionary direction. We oppose those policies of hate.”

The route for the march, which organizers called a “Festival of Resistance,” runs about 1.5 miles to McPherson Square, a park about three blocks from the White House, where a rally featuring the filmmaker and liberal activist Michael Moore is planned.

On Thursday night in Washington, protesters and supporters of Donald Trump clashed outside a pro-Trump event in Washington the night before his inauguration. Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the National Press Club, which was hosting the “DeploraBall” – a play on a campaign remark by Hillary Clinton, who once referred to many of Trump’s supporters as a “basket of deplorables.”

*With files from the Associated Press