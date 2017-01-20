4 people charged in latest Toronto marijuana dispensary raid

Four people were charged with drug-related offences after police raided a marijuana dispensary in Toronto Wednesday.

Toronto police executed a search warrant at the Weed The North dispensary, located at 1532 Eglinton Ave. W., and seized 4.4 kg of marijuana, 14 grams of hash, seven grams of cannabis resin shatter, 59 kg of edibles and approximately $20,000 of cash.

Police declined to say what specific edibles were seized, but Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu raised concern over the discreet packaging of the products and said there is a concern children could ingest them without knowing what they are.

Joshua William, 31, Michael McNabb, 38, Chandara Cripps, 25 and Justin Valvasori, 27, have all been arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).