Canada
January 20, 2017 1:25 pm

5 Montreal stories you must read this week: January 20

Rachel Lau By Online Producer  Global News

Christina Roveto speaks about her "horrible experience" at a private clinic during her 20-week ultrasound, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.

Brayden Haines/Global News
From a police phone scam to a GPS watch that tracks your kids’ movements, here are the top five stories Global News covered in Montreal this week:

Police phone scam

“The guy on the phone said we have a really bad file up against you.”

Vaudreuil-Soulanges resident Melissa Fairhurst claims she was the victim of a scam when she received an odd phone call from someone pretending to be a Sûreté du Québec officer.

READ THE STORY: Quebec police impersonator to woman: ‘We have a really bad file on you’

Flu on the move

“In certain types of patients with underlying medical conditions these viruses can trigger more complex more deadly outcomes.”

The worst of the flu season may very well be behind us. But hospital emergency rooms across the city are still bursting at the seams and doctors are encouraging patients to get vaccinated.

READ THE STORY: Deadly flu epidemic toning down in western Quebec, now moving east

Painful ultrasound

“It hurt so much I was clenching my fist.”

Expectant mother Christina Roveto says she’s distressed after experiencing what she calls a “horrible experience” during her 21-week ultrasound at a private Montreal clinic.

READ THE STORY: Montreal mother-to-be claims painful ultrasound left bruises, cut on pelvis


En français, SVP

“It is important for me to demonstrate that I defend bilingualism.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended his decision after he chose to answer questions only in French during a town hall in Sherbrooke, Que., Tuesday night.

READ THE STORY: Justin Trudeau defends decision to answer questions only in French at Sherbrooke, Que. town hall

Tracking your kids

A new GPS watch on the market in Montreal allows parents to keep track of their children – and even listen to their conversations.

It runs on a 2G network and requires a cell plan to function – unlike an Apple Watch, which must be associated to a phone.

READ THE STORY: This GPS watch allows parents to track their kids online – and even listen to conversations

