This GPS watch allows parents to track their kids online – and even listen to conversations

Dany Boucher wants to allow his two children to ride their bikes around their neighbourhood in Vaudreuil, just west of the island of Montreal.

He said he still wants to be able keep tabs on them.

“There’s always a little pinch in my heart – I’d like to let them go, but on the other side I’m kind of nervous,” he explained.

“I saw a post on Facebook about this technology in Europe.”

The technology Boucher is referring to is a watch that includes GPS functions and has limited usage as a cell phone, saving up to ten phone numbers.

Dany Boucher is bringing GPS watch tech to Canada. It's been in Europe for a while now. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/kBAZlgtVNL — Billy Shields (@billyshields) January 16, 2017

How does it work?

The children wear the watches, which allows their parents to track them online.

Parents can also set up a perimeter called a “geofence,” which alerts them via text message when the watch goes outside the area.

It also has a sensor that detects when it’s been removed.

The watch also has a built-in microphone that allows parents to eavesdrop on conversations, or even just ambient noise.

The watches are aimed to keep track of children between the ages of five and 15.

It runs on a 2G network and requires a cell plan to function – unlike an Apple Watch, which must be associated to a phone.

The watches, sold by Boucher's company Duomo, are aimed at keeping tabs on kids. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/NxFYdNUN1n — Billy Shields (@billyshields) January 16, 2017

In early January, Boucher founded a company called Duomo and put his own line of devices on the market.

The watch makes calls without a mobile device (like Dick Tracy) but the number of contacts limited. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/f6hBkVjnHD — Billy Shields (@billyshields) January 16, 2017

The watches sell for between $80 and $100; there are three models, one of which is waterproof.

In a couple weeks, Boucher plans on launching a line of watches for seniors and Alzheimer’s patients.