Montreal mother-to-be claims painful ultrasound left bruises, cut on pelvis

A soon-to-be Montreal mother is distressed after experiencing what she calls a “horrible experience” during an ultrasound at a private clinic in Roxboro.

Christina Roveto took to Facebook to explain she went to the clinic 21 weeks into her pregnancy.

“As many of you know, this ultrasound is a very important as it measures the baby’s organs to see if there are any abnormalities,” she wrote.

“This ultrasound needed to be completed within 20 to 22 weeks. Unfortunately, my hospital had no availabilities, so I decided to go private and pay the $220 it costs since it was very important for my baby’s development.”

The first-time mother said she was excited to find out the sex of her child, but claims the nurse showed no enthusiasm or empathy and continued with the exam, allegedly pressing hard on her stomach to get the readings.

“It hurt so much I was clenching my fist,” she told Global News.

Roveto said she went home, feeling sore in her stomach region.

“I’m cut and bruised and the [ultrasound] photos aren’t clear. Something is wrong here,” she said.

Roveto said she called the office and told them what had happened, but claims the person “did not care” and told her she had a low pain tolerance.

In addition, Roveto claims her doctor never received the results of the ultrasound, causing her to miss two appointments, before the clinic told her the results were inconclusive.

“I didn’t expect to have this added to my stress,” she told Global News.

“It takes away from the joy of this experience. I feel disappointed and discouraged.”

Perveen Rajwans, a partner at the clinic – Les Services Echo Sources Inc. – told Global News she couldn’t speak specifically about Roveto’s case, citing doctor-patient confidentiality.

“In ten years, our doctors have never seen a cut in result of an ultrasound,” she said.

“We have nothing to hide. Our doors of communication are always open.” She added that the medical professsionals at the clinic will sometimes ask patients to return in a week or two weeks if the ultrasound is inconclusive.

Roveto told Global News the baby will be named Jacob if it’s a boy and Keyara if it’s a girl.

