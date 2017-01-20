Canada
High fuel prices help push Canada’s inflation rate to 1.5% in December

By Staff The Canadian Press

Gasoline prices in Canada increased 5.5% in the 12 months to December.

Statistics Canada says the consumer price index in December was up 1.5 per cent from where it was a year ago, a higher rate of inflation compared with November’s increase of 1.2 per cent.

Economists had expected a bigger increase of 1.7 per cent year-over-year in December.

Prices were up for seven of the eight major categories compared with a year earlier, with food being the one exception.

The transportation index was up 3.0 per cent in December compared with a year ago, while the shelter index rose 2.1 per cent.

In contrast, Statistics Canada says the price of food fell on a year-over-year basis for the third consecutive month. Prices for food in December fell 1.3 per cent compared with a year ago.

Statistics Canada says the pace of inflation increased in six provinces in December compared with November.

