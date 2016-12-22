Canada’s inflation rate slips to 1.2% in November, due to lower food prices

OTTAWA – The country’s annual inflation rate rang in under expectations last month at 1.2 per cent, largely because of lower food costs.

The inflation reading from Statistics Canada’s consumer price index for November was weaker than October’s rate of 1.5 per cent.

READ MORE: Who will be hit hardest if Canada’s food prices go up in 2017?

A consensus of economists had predicted 1.4 per cent annual inflation rate for November, according to Thomson Reuters.

The report says lower prices for fresh produce, meat and travel tours helped pull down the overall inflation rate.

The federal agency says higher costs for items like automobiles, homeowners’ insurance and electricity helped contribute to the upward forces behind the overall rate.

READ MORE: Bank of Canada, Ottawa renew 2% inflation target agreement

Statistics Canada also released its latest figures for retail trade, which showed that sales climbed 1.1 per cent in October to $45 billion for its third straight monthly increase.

The agency also released rates for major cities, but cautioned that figures may have fluctuated widely because they are based on small statistical samples (previous month in brackets):

– St. John’s, N.L.: 3.8 per cent (4.1)

– Charlottetown-Summerside: 1.6 (1.9)

– Halifax: 1.3 (1.3)

– Saint John, N.B.: 2.5 (2.8)

– Quebec: 0.6 (0.6)

– Montreal: 0.6 (0.6)

– Ottawa: 1.2 (1.6)

– Toronto: 2.0 (2.3)

– Thunder Bay, Ont.: 1.3 (1.9)

– Winnipeg: 0.2 (1.1)

– Regina: 0.0 (0.8)

– Saskatoon: 0.2 (0.8)

– Edmonton: 0.2 (0.7)

– Calgary: 0.1 (0.4)

– Vancouver: 1.5 (2.5)

– Victoria: 1.6 (1.9)