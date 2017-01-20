vancouver police
Fund set up for family of child found dead in East Vancouver home

After a young child was found dead in an East Vancouver home on Wednesday, a GoFundMe has now been set up to support the family.

The fund for Baby Mac has now reached almost $40,000.

The online tribute says the boy was just 15 months old when he passed away.

The boy did not live at the home where he died and the person looking after him was not his parent.

The posting says Baby Mac was at daycare, although police have not confirmed that at this time.

 

