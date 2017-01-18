Police investigate death of young child in East Vancouver

Vancouver Police investigated the death of a young child in a home in East Vancouver close to Commercial Drive and Kitchener Street on Wednesday night.

Police were called to the home after receiving a report of the child’s shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, said a news release.

Detectives with the Vancouver Police Department’s Major Crime section and the BC Coroner’s Service are investigating the death, the news release added.

Police said the death “does not appear suspicious.”