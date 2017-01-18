BC Coroners Service
January 18, 2017 10:27 pm

Police investigate death of young child in East Vancouver

By Online News Producer  Global News

Police are investigating the death of a child at an East Vancouver home.

Global News
A A

Vancouver Police investigated the death of a young child in a home in East Vancouver close to Commercial Drive and Kitchener Street on Wednesday night.

Police were called to the home after receiving a report of the child’s shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, said a news release.

Detectives with the Vancouver Police Department’s Major Crime section and the BC Coroner’s Service are investigating the death, the news release added.

Police said the death “does not appear suspicious.”

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC Coroners Service
child death
vancouver police
Vancouver Police Department

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News