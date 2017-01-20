Suspected food poisonings at Humber College send up to 30 to hospital: Toronto Paramedics

Toronto Paramedics have taken up to 30 people to area hospitals from Humber College’s North Campus due to suspected food poisoning.

A paramedic spokesman told Global News emergency crews were called to the campus, located near Highway 27 and Finch Avenue West in Etobicoke, at 9:40 p.m.

All the patients complained of vomiting and abdomen pain. The spokesman said it’s related to food they ate.

BREAKING: Close to 30 people taken to hospital after possible Food Poisoning at Humber College student residence building Etobicoke #Toronto pic.twitter.com/ThdAakSeWU — Toronto News JASON (@FirstNewsGTA) January 20, 2017

None were transported in serious condition, the spokesman said.

Six ambulances and the Toronto Paramedic Services bus responded to the call.