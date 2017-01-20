Canada
January 20, 2017 2:58 am

Suspected food poisonings at Humber College send up to 30 to hospital: Toronto Paramedics

By Online Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Emergency crews responded to Humber College's North Campus in Etobicoke Thursday night and took up to 30 people complaining of nausea and abdomen pain to area hospitals.

Jason Scott / Global News
Toronto Paramedics have taken up to 30 people to area hospitals from Humber College’s North Campus due to suspected food poisoning.

A paramedic spokesman told Global News emergency crews were called to the campus, located near Highway 27 and Finch Avenue West in Etobicoke, at 9:40 p.m.

All the patients complained of vomiting and abdomen pain. The spokesman said it’s related to food they ate.

None were transported in serious condition, the spokesman said.

Six ambulances and the Toronto Paramedic Services bus responded to the call.

