Suspected food poisonings at Humber College send up to 30 to hospital: Toronto Paramedics
Toronto Paramedics have taken up to 30 people to area hospitals from Humber College’s North Campus due to suspected food poisoning.
A paramedic spokesman told Global News emergency crews were called to the campus, located near Highway 27 and Finch Avenue West in Etobicoke, at 9:40 p.m.
All the patients complained of vomiting and abdomen pain. The spokesman said it’s related to food they ate.
None were transported in serious condition, the spokesman said.
Six ambulances and the Toronto Paramedic Services bus responded to the call.
