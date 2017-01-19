Protesters clash with Trump supporters, police outside ‘Deploraball’ event

Protesters and supporters of President-elect Donald Trump clashed outside a pro-Trump event in Washington the night before his inauguration.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the National Press Club, which was hosting the “DeploraBall” – a play on a campaign remark by Hillary Clinton, who once referred to many of Trump’s supporters as a “basket of deplorables.”

A video shared on social media showed police using pepper spray to subdue protesters, some of whom were involved in skirmishes with event attendees.

Police use pepper spray after empty bottles thrown at #DeploraBall attendees. More pepper spray in my eyes pic.twitter.com/LmCZCFIWaO — Alexander Rubinstein (@AlexR_DC) January 20, 2017

Another video showed Canadian media personality and Vice Media co-founder Gavin McInnes trying to throw blows at an anti-Trump protester.

Protesters booed any time presumed ball-goers in suits, tuxedos or dresses came in or out of the event.

Some yelled, “No Trump! No KKK, no facist USA!” as law enforcement tried to keep them away from the doors.

One man waving a pro-Trump flag had debris thrown at him and was chased to the nearby Warner Theater, where Fox News Channel personalities Sean Hannity and Geraldo Rivera happened to be outside waiting to go into another event. Hannity engaged hecklers by raising his fist; Rivera laughed and smiled before entering the theatre.

Organizers said the Deploraball is a cocktail party for Trump supporters from all ethnic backgrounds and no incendiary or discriminatory actions will be allowed. Organizers call themselves “Trumpists” and say they have sold 1,000 tickets ranging in price from $99 to $2,500. But after an online battle between star guests, Deploraball organizers offered ticket holders refunds “in light of recent events.”

