Backcountry caution urged with elevated avalanche risk

If you are planning on head out into the back-country to ski or sled, now is not the time to take risks on challenging terrain.

With the avalanche risk rated at considerable in many parts of the Okanagan and Shuswap, Avalanche Canada is warning people to be cautious.

“It is definitely a time to be cautious. It is a time for simple terrain. It is a time to make sure you do the right things, make sure your safety systems are working properly and you are carrying the right equipment,” said forecasting program supervisor for Avalanche Canada, James Floyer.

Right now the avalanche risk is elevated in many parts of the province. That includes the area around Revelstoke, the Shuswap and north Okanagan, were Avalanche Canada says the risk is considerable.

Recent warm temperature is helping to create the right conditions to trigger a slide.

Avalanche Canada has also issued a Special Public Avalanche Warning for an area of Central B.C. that includes the North Rockies and part of the Cariboos and North Columbia regions.

Floyer said the warning is the result of a dense layer of storm snow falling on a shallow weak snow pack

“It has really set itself up really nicely for a condition where if you ride on that in steep terrain, it is very likely that you could trigger an avalanche,” said Floyer.

The warning will be in place from Friday until Monday.