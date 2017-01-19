Ferrer is survived by his wife Lori, sons Lukas and Rafi, and his brothers and sisters.

His cousin George Clooney gave the following statement on his cousin’s passing: “Today history will mark giant changes in our world, and lost to most will be that on the same day Miguel Ferrer lost his battle to throat cancer. But not lost to his family. Miguel made the world brighter and funnier and his passing is felt so deeply in our family that events of the day, (monumental events), pale in comparison. We love you Miguel. We always will.”