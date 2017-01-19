Miguel Ferrer has passed away from cancer at the age of 61. The NCIS: Los Angeles star’s rep confirmed the news to ET Canada on Thursday.

The son of Hollywood star Jose Ferrer (Cyrano de Bergerac) and famed singer Rosemary Clooney, Ferrer appeared in numerous films and TV series throughout his career, which began in the 1980s with guest spots on shows like Magnum, P.I., CHiPs and Cagney & Lacey.

Prior to becoming an actor, Ferrer was a successful studio musician who played drums for a wide array of performers. He also toured with his mother and Bing Crosby, and recorded with The Who’s drummer Keith Moon.

Ferrer’s breakout performance came in the 1987 big screen sci-fi film Robocop, which was followed by a memorable recurring role in 1990’s Twin Peaks as FBI Agent Albert Rosenfield. It’s a role he reprises in Showtime’s upcoming reboot.

He went on to tackle roles on Crossing Jordan and NBC’s short-lived Bionic Woman.

In 2012, Ferrer joined the cast of NCIS: Los Angeles as hard-nosed assistant director Owen Granger.

“Today, NCIS: Los Angeles lost a beloved family member. Miguel was a man of tremendous talent who had a powerful dramatic presence on screen, a wicked sense of humour, and a huge heart,” said R. Scott Gemmill, the program’s showrunner, in a statement. “Our thoughts go out to his wife Lori, his sons, and his entire family. He will be greatly missed.”