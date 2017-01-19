WATCH: Hamilton arson suspect caught on video setting law office on fire: police

Police say the cause of a fire at a law office in Hamilton, Ont. has been determined to be arson and are asking the public for help identifying a male suspect caught on video setting the building on fire.

Hamilton police said a fire erupted at the Centennial Law Offices, located at 19 King Street West in the community of Stoney Creek, shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 12.

The police arson unit and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office continue to investigate the cause of the blaze, but determined it was a criminal act of arson.

Centennial Law staff have been informed and are co-operating fully with police.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect captured on video surveillance footage setting the office on fire.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details have been provided.

Anyone with new information is asked to contact Det. Tim Bower at 905-540-5085, Det.-Sgt. Emidio Evangelista at 905-546-2991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).