Alberta woman found guilty in husband’s death ineligible for parole for 13 years

A former Alberta teacher convicted of second-degree murder in her husband’s 2014 death has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 13 years.

Deborah Doonanco, 53, was also sentenced on charges of arson and interfering with human remains in Kevin Feland’s death.

Feland’s body was found in Doonanco’s Glendon home on Sunday, May 25, 2014. Doonanco, 53, admitted she shot him twice and set the home on fire. Her defence lawyer Brian Beresh argued she acted in self defence and that she suffered from battered woman syndrome.

“(He was) an extremely abusive man, someone who was a heavy crack-cocaine user.”

The jury did not agree with the defence’s main argument that Doonanco was the victim of battered woman syndrome.

The Crown argued Doonanco killed Feland to get him out of her house and her life.

Beresh said his client was upset and surprised by the Nov. 29, 2016 verdict. He indicated they would appeal.

“We’re very surprised with this jury deliberating in a case like this for less than two hours. We’re not very pleased at all. There certainly will be an appeal.”

With files from Brad Wisker, 630 CHED