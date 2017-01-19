Two men charged for alleged prison assault of Dennis Oland at NB jail

Two men have been charged with assaulting Dennis Oland while he was imprisoned in a federal penitentiary in New Brunswick.

A provincial court official confirmed that Cody Alexander Muise, himself a convicted murderer from Halifax, and Aaron Marriott are alleged to have attacked Oland at Atlantic Institution in Renous on July 31.

The 48-year-old Saint John financial planner was jailed for 10 months after a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder in the 2011 bludgeoning of his multi-millionaire father, Saint John businessman Richard Oland.

He was released on bail under conditions on Oct. 25, after the New Brunswick Court of Appeal overturned his conviction and ordered a new trial, citing an error in the trial judge’s instructions to the jury.

Muise and Marriott both appeared in Miramichi provincial court on Jan. 12 and to date neither has entered a plea.

They are scheduled to return to court on Feb. 9 at 1:30 p.m. to indicate if they desire trial by judge alone or by judge and jury.