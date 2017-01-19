Canada
January 19, 2017 12:53 pm
Updated: January 19, 2017 12:55 pm

Quebec woman arrested in Bahamas for allegedly having sex with minor

A Quebec mother of three is under arrest in the Bahamas for allegedly having sex with a teenage boy.

Karine Gagné, 23, is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old American boy earlier this month.

Her mother told Radio-Canada her daughter was on a cruise ship when she met a young male who supposedly told her he was 18.

Chantale Auclair said the two had consensual sex.

The boy’s mother filed a complaint with police, who charged Gagné.

She is being detained pending her next court appearance on Feb. 3.

