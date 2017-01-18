Ontario hip hop artist’s song about high cost of hydro goes viral

A musician from Windsor, Ont., is hoping a new song will give voice to many in the province who are upset about soaring hydro prices.

Jeremy Renaud – who goes by J Reno – published the song Hydro Bills Monday which had been viewed almost 100,000 times on Facebook by Wednesday evening.

It starts out using a clip of Ontario PC Party Leader Patrick Brown asking a question about hydro to Premier Kathleen Wynne inside the legislature.

Renaud, who described himself as a “regular guy who makes hip hop music,” told Global News he was inspired to write the song based on his personal experience with hydro.

“I felt like getting my frustrations out and venting my personal opinion on the situation, and music is my platform. So that’s how it all came about,” he said.

“There’s a lot of times where, you know, we’re picking at the cupboard to eat because, you know, I have to wait for the next pay cheque because I’ve paid the hydro bill because they won’t work with you. You either pay it or they shut you off and when you have got kids in your house, that’s not an option. You cannot let it get shut off.”

For Renaud and his family, he said they’ve had to make sacrifices.

“There’s been times where I’ve skimped out pretty hard on groceries. There’s times where my cell phone bill doesn’t get paid. There’s times where, you know, just all around… just makes every day really, really tight and hard to get through,” he said.

Since the video’s release, Renaud said he has received over 1,000 comments and messages with many thank yous.

“A lot of people don’t have a means to project the way they feel about the situation or a lot of people feel like their voices aren’t being heard … I have a platform I can express my opinion,” he said.

“As a musician for the style of music I normally do, this isn’t going to help me sell records or get more shows or stuff like that. It’s more about being a voice for people.”

Meanwhile, more hydro relief for Ontario ratepayers will be announced before the spring budget, Wynne said Wednesday as she met with a Windsor-area resident.

Libby Keenan, who has a farm with several horses in Amherstburg, Ont., wrote a Facebook post complaining about hydro rates that was shared more than 21,000 times.

With files from The Canadian Press