West Kelowna Warriors might on be the move

News of the West Kelowna Warriors’ possible move to North Delta came as a surprise to many seeing that the team was riding high — coming off last year’s national RBC Cup championship.

Team owner Mark Cheyne, who is said to be losing hundreds of thousands of dollars a year, is quoted in the Surrey Now newspaper saying nothing is set(?) in stone.

“We’re in negotiations, no doubt, but that’s where we sit until I get something on paper,” Cheyne said.

But he goes on to say that he’s anxious to cut his losses.

“I’ll be honest and up front with you, the sooner the better,” he said.

West Kelowna mayor Doug Findlater says he’d be sad to see the Warriors go and adds that their departure will have an impact on the business community.

“The impact I’m most worried about in the community is on the businesses that are part of the supply chain and there are a lot of businesses that supply food or printing or dry cleaning — whatever the case might be. The Warriors are a big customer and I think that’s going to hit those businesses fairly hard,” Findlater said.

Even the Warriors’ competitors are sad to hear about the Warriors possibly leaving. The owner of the Penticton Vees said losing the Warriors will be a blow to the hockey community in the Okanagan.

“On the nights we don’t play and they do I’m in their building watching hockey. A lot of our fans go there — a lot of different options to watch hockey in this area so it’s going to be difficult. There’s no question,” Fred Harbinson said.

West Kelowna councillor Rusty Ensign has been a big supporter of the team. He says he’s sorry to see the Warriors go, but speculates it’s only a matter of time before a new team fills the void.

“I’ve got a feeling that once the team is gone, I’m hoping people will come out of the woodwork and help us support bringing another team back here,” Ensign said.