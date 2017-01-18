B.C. liquor regulations ‘discriminate’ against U.S. wines: trade representative

The Office of the United States Trade Representative is suggesting B.C. liquor policy unfairly excludes U.S. wine from grocery store shelves in the province.

The Office has now launched a new trade enforcement action against Canada at the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The action claims B.C. regulations breach Canada’s WTO commitments and have adversely impacted U.S. wine producers.

The Office, which is still operating under the administration of President Barack Obama, says the B.C. liquor policy “discriminates” against U.S. and other imported wine by allowing only B.C. wine to be sold on regular grocery store shelves.

In April 2015, the new provincial liquor policy, aimed at promoting local, made-in-B.C. products, made it possible to sell alcohol in grocery stores.

But the Office says these regulations exclude all imported wine from “this new and growing retail channel for wine sales in B.C,” providing, what it calls, a substantial competitive advantage for B.C. wine.

“American winemakers produce some of the highest-quality, most popular wines in the world. When U.S. wine producers have a fair shot at competing on a level playing field, they can compete and win in markets around the globe,” said U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman. “Canada and all Canadian provinces, including B.C., must play by the rules.”

