Canada
January 18, 2017 7:59 am

City of Saskatoon maintains AAA credit rating

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Standard & Poor’s reaffirms the City of Saskatoon’s AAA credit rating.

File / Global News
A A

The City of Saskatoon has maintained its AAA credit rating from Standard & Poor’s (S&P).

S&P said in its report that despite a decline in commodity prices that affected the local economy, the city was able to lessen the impact.

Story continues below
Global News

“The stable outlook reflects our expectations that, throughout the two-year outlook horizon, Saskatoon will continue benefiting from a very strong economy, and maintain exceptional liquidity, strong budgetary performance, and low debt,” the report states.

READ MORE: Saskatoon looks to the future with Let’s Talk 2020 series

It also noted the city has a healthy financial picture for the immediate future.

“The stable outlook reflects S&P’s expectations that Saskatoon is well positioned to benefit from a very strong economy,” Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark said in a statement.

“Along with our ability to pay for programs and services, S&P says city council has maintained a strong budgetary performance, and kept debt low.”

S&P also noted Saskatoon has historically had a stable and healthy budgetary performance and expects the city to continue to generate robust operating surpluses.

READ MORE: Saskatoon property tax increase set at 3.89% in 2017 civic budget

The S&P rating is based on a yearly review of the City’s finances.

Saskatoon has received the AAA credit rating for over a decade, allowing it to borrow money at lower interest rates.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
AAA credit rating
Charlie Clark
City of Saskatoon
Credit Rating
Financial Picture
Saskatoon Credit Rating
Standard & Poor's

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News