Saskatoon looks to the future with Let’s Talk 2020 series

Saskatoon city council is considering how to shape the city’s future through public discussions called Let’s Talk 2020.

The series of hearings, which started on Monday, will help set priorities important to people over the next four years.

Karen Thoreson, the president of the Alliance for Innovation, an American think tank, presented trends affecting the city going forward.

Her research found 44 possible global trends for cities in the next generation, falling under resource, technology, demographic and governance trends.

“A part of this exercise is trying to take you out of the day-to-day,” Thoreson said.

“Out of the pothole or the crisis du jour and think about long-term, ‘what do I want for the people that are going to come behind me’?”

City officials are hoping people make their voices heard and join the conversation about what Saskatoon will look like not only four years from now, but in seven generations.

Anyone interested in becoming involved can sign up to join the citizen advisory panel to receive invitations for future online engagement opportunities.