Kevin O’Leary to enter Conservative leadership race Wednesday

Kevin O’Leary is expected to officially announce his Conservative leadership bid Wednesday on Facebook, sources confirmed to Global News.

As some had suggested, O’Leary is waiting until after Tuesday’s French leadership debate to officially enter the race.

In December, the businessman and TV star launched OlearyforCanada.ca, a website “to mobilize public support.”

The website also listed his exploratory committee. The team of advisors includes political heavyweights like former Ontario Premier Mike Harris and former Senator Marjory LeBreton.

His exploratory committee strongly recommended he enter the race last week.

“We have received overwhelming support from across Canada from potential new members and existing Party members for an O’Leary candidacy,” said conservative strategist Mike Coates, who chaired the committee.

He joins a crowded field as 13 others are vying for an opportunity to attempt to fill Stephen Harper’s shoes. The winner will be chosen May 27.

O’Leary, who does not speak French, but is now taking lessons, says he’s “getting frustrated” with how many candidates are still in the running.

He began to express interest in the position last winter, largely focussing on economic issues since that time.

O’Leary issued a Facebook video on Jan. 9 in which he talked about Canada’s productivity and returning the country to the glorious way it felt when Sidney Crosby scored the game-winning goal at the Vancouver Olympics.

With files from Canadian Press