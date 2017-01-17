Chelsea Manning
Barack Obama commutes Chelsea Manning’s remaining prison sentence

President Barack Obama commutes sentence of Chelsea Manning, who leaked Army documents and is serving 35 years.

The New York Times reports that Manning is to go free in May 2017.

Manning is serving a 35-year sentence. She was arrested in 2010 as Bradley Manning and was convicted in 2013 in military court of leaking more than 700,000 secret military and State Department documents to WikiLeaks.

