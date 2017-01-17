Frustrations grow over delays to develop former Moncton High School

The fate of the former Moncton High School continues to be a contentious topic after Moncton city council offered support in principle for a new proposed development for the old school.

The details of the new proposal have not been released, but Isabelle LeBlanc with the City of Moncton said the plan was submitted by Terra Trust and Bird Construction.

At Monday night’s council meeting, council voted to send a letter to the province to support in principle the developer’s proposal “to let them continue to work on a business plan,” LeBlanc said.

But the delay has people in the municipality raising questions and concerns about the process.

Debborah Donnelly, who lives near the former high school, told Global News she is tired of walking past a vacant building and she wishes the city and the province would move forward with a decision on what to do with the heritage building.

“It is a shame, a crying shame that it’s not being used” said Donnelly, who would like to see the former school turned into a centre for arts and culture.

The building, which has sat empty for two years, is owned by the province and has been for sale since May 2014.

Chris Collins, MLA for Moncton Centre, said he is frustrated that it is taking so long for the city and the province to decide what to do with the property.

“I would have liked to have seen a decision early last summer on the future of the building,” Collins said in an interview.

Collins, who has seen the newest proposal, would not give any details on what Terra Trust would like to do with the property, but he does have some concerns.

“One of the voids in opportunities that this proposal has is to come up with a plan for the future to ensure the future of the castle doors, the auditorium and the gym. That is not in place” said Collins.

MH Renaissance Inc., or MH35, is a group hoping to turn the old Moncton High School into an arts and cultural centre.

James Lockyer ,who represents MH35, says they have been working on their business plan for two and a half years, one that Collins said he also supports.

“We want to bring that building back to being an icon, a centre point for the community of Greater Moncton,” Lockyer said.

Lockyer said he was surprised by the last minute submission made by another developer, however.

“My understanding is that this is just a recommendation to a committee to have a look at it and I don’t have a problem with that,” Lockyer said.

MH35 will present its formal business plan before Moncton city council next week.