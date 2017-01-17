Saskatchewan reaches health-care funding deal with feds

Saskatchewan is now the fourth province to make a bilateral deal with the federal government on health-care transfers.

On Tuesday, the province confirmed that the two parties have agreed to federal funding over 10 years, for home care and mental health.

Saskatchewan will receive $348.8 million in funding, with $190.3 million for home care, which includes home-care infrastructure, and $158.5 million toward mental health.

The Saskatchewan government said the agreement amounts to the province’s portion of the federal government’s offer at the health accord talks in December.

Talks originally fell through after the provinces rejected $11 billion over 10 years for home care and mental health, as well as $544 million over five years for prescription drugs and “innovation” initiatives, on top of a 3.5 per cent annual increase in health transfers.

The provinces said the Trudeau government refused to negotiate a new federal health-care funding framework, instead putting forward a “take-it-or-leave-it” offer.

Later in December, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador signed their own deals with the government.

Canada’s annual health transfer payment increase is poised to drop in April to three per cent a year – half the six per cent it has been since 2004. The Saskatchewan deal follows the current structure where base health transfers will increase by three per cent per year, or the rate of growth of nominal GDP, whichever is higher.

The agreement will take effect at the end of March.