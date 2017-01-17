Canada
January 17, 2017 2:47 pm

Edmonton International Airport sees decline in passenger traffic

headshot By Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: After several years of steady growth, passenger traffic at the Edmonton International Airport has declined over the past two years. Kendra Slugoski has the details.

A A

After several years of continued growth at the Edmonton International Airport, passenger traffic has dropped over the past two years.

In 2016, EIA saw just over 7.5 million passengers come through the doors. That’s a 5.7 per cent drop from 2015, when EIA saw eight million people. In 2014, EIA had a record year with 8.2 million passengers visiting the airport.

Story continues below
Global News

READ MORE: 2014 another record year at the Edmonton International Airport

International travel dropped by 9.8 per cent in 2016. Transborder travel – between Canada and the United States – saw the biggest decrease, dropping by 25.4 per cent.

Edmonton Airports said winter holidays to sunny destinations were also down last year.

The drop is mainly due to a decline in international flights and flights to the U.S. People are also choosing not to fly to the U.S. because of the low value of Canada’s dollar. In Alberta, there have been tens of thousands of job losses, which could also be keeping people at home.

In May 2016, United Airlines announced it was suspending daily flights from Edmonton to Chicago and San Francisco, a move EIA blamed on the low Canadian dollar.

READ MORE: 2017 could be a bad year for the Canadian dollar

There is a glimmer of hope, though, as it appears people continue to travel within Canada. Domestic travel at EIA increased two per cent in 2016 compared to 2015.

READ MORE: Record number of foreign tourists fly into Alberta in August: ATB Financial

In January 2016, WestJet suspended several flights out of the Edmonton International Airport, cancelling daily service between Edmonton and Nanaimo and Edmonton and Kamloops.

WestJet service was also reduced between Edmonton and Abbotsford, Edmonton and Grande Prairie and Edmonton and Calgary. The downturn in Alberta’s economy was to blame for those service changes, WestJet said at the time.

READ MORE: WestJet reduces service out of Edmonton, Calgary due to economic slump

Passenger traffic at EIA has steadily increased since 2010 when 6.1 million people used the airport. Here’s a look at the annual passenger numbers from 2004 to 2015:

Annual EIA passenger totals from 2004 to 2015.

Credit: EIA

With files from Kendra Slugoski, Global News.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Domestic Travel
Edmonton airport traffic
Edmonton International Airport
EIA Passenger Traffic
EIA passenger traffic 2016
EIA Traffic
EIA travel
flying
International Travel
Passenger traffic down
Travel

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News