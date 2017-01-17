Edmonton International Airport sees decline in passenger traffic

After several years of continued growth at the Edmonton International Airport, passenger traffic has dropped over the past two years.

In 2016, EIA saw just over 7.5 million passengers come through the doors. That’s a 5.7 per cent drop from 2015, when EIA saw eight million people. In 2014, EIA had a record year with 8.2 million passengers visiting the airport.

International travel dropped by 9.8 per cent in 2016. Transborder travel – between Canada and the United States – saw the biggest decrease, dropping by 25.4 per cent.

Edmonton Airports said winter holidays to sunny destinations were also down last year.

The drop is mainly due to a decline in international flights and flights to the U.S. People are also choosing not to fly to the U.S. because of the low value of Canada’s dollar. In Alberta, there have been tens of thousands of job losses, which could also be keeping people at home.

In May 2016, United Airlines announced it was suspending daily flights from Edmonton to Chicago and San Francisco, a move EIA blamed on the low Canadian dollar.

There is a glimmer of hope, though, as it appears people continue to travel within Canada. Domestic travel at EIA increased two per cent in 2016 compared to 2015.

In January 2016, WestJet suspended several flights out of the Edmonton International Airport, cancelling daily service between Edmonton and Nanaimo and Edmonton and Kamloops.

WestJet service was also reduced between Edmonton and Abbotsford, Edmonton and Grande Prairie and Edmonton and Calgary. The downturn in Alberta’s economy was to blame for those service changes, WestJet said at the time.

Passenger traffic at EIA has steadily increased since 2010 when 6.1 million people used the airport. Here’s a look at the annual passenger numbers from 2004 to 2015:

