3 men, 1 woman face 165 charges in Toronto guns and drugs bust

Toronto police have charged three men and a woman with 165 criminal offences linked to a guns and gangs investigation.

The probe, which police said began in late 2016, was centered on gun trafficking in the Toronto area but eventually led officers to the discovery of a large quantity of drugs as well.

“Anytime you have this quantity of drugs and these kinds of firearms it’s significant,” Insp. Peter Moreira told reporters during a press conference Tuesday. “Even the removal of one gun is significant to public safety.”

READ MORE: 12-year-old girl and 6 teens among suspects facing 111 charges after Toronto gun raid

Investigators said search warrants were executed on Jan. 15 at five addresses and four suspects were arrested.

Items seized during the raids included three rifles, three handguns and a shotgun, including 368 rounds of ammunition.

An estimated $100,000 worth of drugs were also confiscated.

READ MORE: 200 guns, thousands of bullets seized by Toronto police after house alarm call

They include 1 kilogram of powered cocaine, 15 grams of crack cocaine, 86 grams of heroine, 234 grams of marijuana and 20 grams oxycodone.

The accused have been identified as Kiarash Parzham, 24, of Toronto, Natasha Gorgan, 23, of Toronto, Javid Samuel, 22, of Toronto and Trae Greaves, 21, of Richmond Hill.

They all face a series of firearms and ammunition related charges.

READ MORE: GTA drug trafficking probe nets 27 arrests, seizure of drugs, firearms and cash

“There was narcotic sales,” Moreira said. “We’re alleging firearms were part of that business.”

Police said the investigation is ongoing and that there could be more arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).