Justin Trudeau continues cross-country tour with stops in New Brunswick

HALIFAX – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau carries on his cross-country series of town halls today in New Brunswick with stops in three communities.

Trudeau told an audience of about three-thousand people late yesterday in Halifax that he and U-S president-elect Donald Trump rode to power through committing to help a struggling middle class.

However, Trudeau also conceded working with the new U.S. government is going to present challenges.

He said Canada will have to stay true to its basic values — respect for refugees, fair treatment of women and the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

In today’s tour, Trudeau will begin at an open forum in Fredericton hosted by the Fredericton Chamber of Commerce and MP Matt Decourcey.

He will then travel to Saint John’s market square atrium, stop in at a Tim Hortons in Hampton and then depart for Sherbrooke, Quebec in the evening.

It’s all part of Trudeau’s national outreach tour to reconnect with ordinary Canadians.