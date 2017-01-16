Justin Trudeau takes cross-country tour to Halifax

HALIFAX – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau began the East Coast leg of his cross country tour today with a visit to a packed, family-owned Halifax coffee shop, where he was greeted by a happy owner and a handful of protesters.

Inside, Trudeau walked around shaking hands and taking dozens of selfies with customers at the Java Blend Coffee Roasters and Liberal Party supporters.

At one point, he went behind the counter to pose for a photo with shop employees and beaming store owner Jim Dikaios.

Three men stood by the entrance holding signs saying “Do Better Please,” “Respect Indigenous Rights” and “Military Support to Saudi Arabia is Murder.”

This evening, a large crowd is expected to gather at a town hall in Dartmouth to raise questions with Trudeau about regional issues as he begins the second week of his roving campaign to reconnect with ordinary Canadians.

Mayor Mike Savage tweeted Sunday that the event has been moved to the 3,000-seat Dartmouth Sportsplex arena due to “overwhelming positive response” over the weekend.

