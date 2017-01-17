Latest school bus cancellations in the Greater Toronto Area for Jan. 17, 2017

The icy road conditions in the Greater Toronto Area due to the freezing rain has resulted in school bus cancellations Tuesday morning.

Below is a list of bus cancellation and delays:

York Region District School Board: All school bus and taxi service has been cancelled. Schools are open.

York Catholic District School Board: All school bus and taxi service has been cancelled. Schools are open.

Simcoe County District School Board: School bus service cancelled in North, South, West and Central weather zones. Schools are open.

Trillium Lakelands District School Board: All buses to schools in Haliburton, Muskoka and City of Kawartha have been cancelled. Schools are open.

Waterloo Region District School Board: School bus service cancelled. Schools are open.