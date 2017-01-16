Environment Canada
January 16, 2017 6:01 pm
Updated: January 16, 2017 6:07 pm

Freezing rain warning to affect morning commutes in Toronto, southern Ontario Tuesday

By Online Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for much of southern Ontario.

Anthony Farnell / Global News
If you have to travel in southern Ontario Tuesday, be prepared for freezing rain conditions and ice build-up.

Environment Canada issued a warning Monday afternoon that said freezing rain will hit southwestern Ontario in the evening, move into Toronto overnight and head eastward throughout Tuesday morning.

The freezing rain will change to rain throughout the day.

Two to five millimetres of freezing rain build-up is possible on untreated surfaces, Environment Canada said.

The weather agency warned of icy, slippery roads and walkways as well as potential utility outages. It asked people to consider postponing non-essential travel until the weather improves.

