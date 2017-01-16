Freezing rain warning to affect morning commutes in Toronto, southern Ontario Tuesday

If you have to travel in southern Ontario Tuesday, be prepared for freezing rain conditions and ice build-up.

Environment Canada issued a warning Monday afternoon that said freezing rain will hit southwestern Ontario in the evening, move into Toronto overnight and head eastward throughout Tuesday morning.

The freezing rain will change to rain throughout the day.

New GFS model maintains heaviest band of freezing rain over Dundalk Highlands and Peterborough areas on Tuesday. Power outages appear likely pic.twitter.com/hAyfrTLyc3 — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) January 16, 2017

Freezing rain will be heaviest during the AM commute with a slow transition to rain late morning. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/IVujgu5fYp — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) January 16, 2017

NEW: Freezing rain warning issued for a huge chunk of southern Ontario. Several hours of icing likely on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/quqqU2GZzB — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) January 16, 2017

Freezing rain begins very early Tuesday morning with significant ice accumulation expected in spots. Warnings likely pic.twitter.com/4iz3M7h5Uu — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) January 16, 2017

Two to five millimetres of freezing rain build-up is possible on untreated surfaces, Environment Canada said.

The weather agency warned of icy, slippery roads and walkways as well as potential utility outages. It asked people to consider postponing non-essential travel until the weather improves.