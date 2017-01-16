Politics
January 16, 2017
Updated: January 16, 2017

Donald Trump blasts CNN with tweet at the wrong Ivanka

Ivanka Trump, the daughter of the president-elect, has bought a home in the America’s capital just weeks before her father is sworn in. According to NBC, she paid US$5.5 million for the home.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has made no secret of his contempt for CNN.

First, he tweeted this on Monday night, in response to an interview with his daughter, Ivanka.

Then, Twitter user Lawrence Goodstein tweeted this.

Twitter user Lawrence Goodstein tweeted this post at the wrong Ivanka, when he mean Ivanka Trump, on Jan. 16, 2017.

Twitter/Lawrence Goodstein

Trump retweeted the post from his own account – together with the mention of the wrong Ivanka.

Goodstein subsequently protected his tweets.

The Twitter account of Lawrence Goodstein, whose reference to the wrong Ivanka was later retweeted by the U.S. president-elect, on Jan. 16, 2017.

Twitter/Lawrence Goodstein

But that didn’t stop Twitter users from initiating a round of mockery in response to the president-elect’s retweet.

One user wondered whether Donald Trump even knows Ivanka’s Twitter handle (it’s @IvankaTrump).

Others expressed sympathy for the @Ivanka whose mentions blew up in response to Trump’s tweet.

And one more user suggested @Ivanka was the Ivanka that the U.S. “needs right now.”

READ MORE: Ivanka Trump announces ‘leave of absence’ from Trump Organization on Facebook

