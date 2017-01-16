Donald Trump blasts CNN with tweet at the wrong Ivanka

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has made no secret of his contempt for CNN.

First, he tweeted this on Monday night, in response to an interview with his daughter, Ivanka.

At 9:00 P.M. @CNN, of all places, is doing a Special Report on my daughter, Ivanka. Considering it is CNN, can't imagine it will be great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2017

Then, Twitter user Lawrence Goodstein tweeted this.

Trump retweeted the post from his own account – together with the mention of the wrong Ivanka.

Goodstein subsequently protected his tweets.

But that didn’t stop Twitter users from initiating a round of mockery in response to the president-elect’s retweet.

One user wondered whether Donald Trump even knows Ivanka’s Twitter handle (it’s @IvankaTrump).

Is it weird Trump doesn't know his daughter's Twitter handle? — John Gary (@johngary) January 17, 2017

Others expressed sympathy for the @Ivanka whose mentions blew up in response to Trump’s tweet.

And one more user suggested @Ivanka was the Ivanka that the U.S. “needs right now.”

Trump tagged the wrong Ivanka on Twitter, but this @Ivanka is the one American needs right now: pic.twitter.com/GCdjSPLXYO — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) January 17, 2017

