Donald Trump blasts CNN with tweet at the wrong Ivanka
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has made no secret of his contempt for CNN.
First, he tweeted this on Monday night, in response to an interview with his daughter, Ivanka.
Then, Twitter user Lawrence Goodstein tweeted this.
Trump retweeted the post from his own account – together with the mention of the wrong Ivanka.
Goodstein subsequently protected his tweets.
But that didn’t stop Twitter users from initiating a round of mockery in response to the president-elect’s retweet.
One user wondered whether Donald Trump even knows Ivanka’s Twitter handle (it’s @IvankaTrump).
Others expressed sympathy for the @Ivanka whose mentions blew up in response to Trump’s tweet.
And one more user suggested @Ivanka was the Ivanka that the U.S. “needs right now.”
