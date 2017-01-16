Canada
Saskatoon man overwhelmed by surprise $5-million jackpot win

Saskatoon’s Curtis Mooney is still overwhelmed by the discovery of his $5-million win.

Saskatoon’s newest millionaire is still overwhelmed by the discovery of his winnings.

Curtis Mooney, 45, has five million reasons to thank his father who reminded him to check his lottery tickets four months after the Aug. 31, 2016, LOTTO 6/49 jackpot draw.

Mooney and his father checked the numbers using Saskatchewan Lotteries online the morning of Dec. 31, 2016.

“It was about seven o’clock in the morning and I’m definitely not a morning person. I was still kind of dazed about this but OK, $5 million that’s alright,” Mooney said on Monday at a press conference.

“I’m not the get-up-and-yay kind of guy, unless I’m at a hockey game.”

Mooney hasn’t made any concrete plans for his winnings but said he might be going to a few more movies on weekends.

“This is definitely going to help a lot of people in my life right now. I’m definitely looking forward to sharing with them,” Mooney said.

He purchased his four-dollar quick pick ticket from the 7-Eleven at 835 Broadway Ave. in Saskatoon. Mooney’s lucky numbers were 8, 10, 17, 36, 39 and 44.

