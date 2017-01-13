Melville, Sask. couple takes home $1 million from lottery ticket

A couple from Melville, Sask. received a New Year’s Day surprise when they won $1 million on a lottery ticket.

Kevin Tank and Kelly Klus won the prize on a Western Million Scratch N’ Win Ticket. They discovered their windfall while at home on the evening of Jan. 1.

“My jaw dropped,” Tank said in a statement.

Klus said she was scratching tickets when she saw three matching $1 million prize amounts. She said she asked Tank how many were needed to win the prize.

“He told me three, and I froze.”

Tank said the two of them spent the night pacing around the house and staring at the ticket, which was bought in Melville.

“We tried to go to bed, but we finally ended up driving to the store to confirm it. We had to make sure we weren’t fooling ourselves.

The couple plans to put some of the money away for retirement, travel to New York City and buy a Fiat Spider.