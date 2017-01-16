Calgary drug house shut down after 30 police calls, machete fight on front yard

A home in northeast Calgary has been shut down due to drug activity and violence that included an overdose and a front-yard fight involving two men and a machete.

Alberta Justice said in a Monday statement the drug-related activity and violence were “endangering nearby residents.”

The home, located in the 600 block of 27 Ave. N.E., was boarded up on Monday, Alberta Justice said. No one is allowed on the premises for 90 days.

Investigators with the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods unit began the investigation in May 2016, after receiving multiple complaints about the property.

Records show Calgary police visited the home 30 times in 2016. Before the SCAN investigation, CPS officers executed two search warrants on the home, during which they seized stolen firearms, fentanyl pills and other drugs, as well as stolen property valued at more than $150,000.

There was also a drug overdose at a house party in February 2016, according to a statement from Alberta Justice.

“Targeting properties that are associated with criminal activity is an important tool in keeping our communities safe,” Minister of Justice and Solicitor General Kathleen Ganley said in a statement on Monday.

SCAN investigators obtained a Community Safety Order for the home on Dec. 16, 2016. The house will be closed until April 13, 2017.