Man who drove truck into Edmonton gas station sentenced to 6 years

WARNING: This story contains graphic content that some may find disturbing.

A man who drove his truck into a north Edmonton gas station in 2015, severely injuring two employees, has been sentenced to six years behind bars.

Steven Cloutier received his sentence Monday afternoon. Because of time already served, he has four years and 91 days left on his sentence.

The 39-year-old pleaded guilty in July to two counts of aggravated assault, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, mischief over $5,000 and assault.

Cloutier told police he was “past the breaking point” on Nov. 18, 2015 when he drove his Ford F-150 through a Petro-Canada gas station in the area of 96 Street and 118 Avenue.

During the trial, court heard Cloutier left his driver’s licence with the store clerk and went out to the pre-pay pump, but it didn’t work. The clerk thought Cloutier left a credit card and told another staff member to advise Cloutier over the intercom. By this time, Cloutier had moved his truck to a different pump, but it also required pre-payment. After alerting Cloutier over the intercom, he became upset and went back in the store.

The agreed statement of facts said Cloutier slammed his fist on the counter and yelled at the store clerk. He left the store without his driver’s licence. Fearing for their safety, staff locked the front door, then attempted to return his driver’s licence by sliding it through the after-hours payment slot. By that time, Cloutier had driven away.

About a minute later, Cloutier cut across three lanes of traffic and returned to the store. It was determined Cloutier was travelling at least 47 km/h when he drove his truck through the Petro-Canada.

Gas station employee Yeon Kim was pinned underneath the vehicle. Fellow employee Joseph Loutitt was pinned between the truck and the steel rubble.

Loutitt suffered two broken legs, a broken knee cap and broken shoulder blade, and said in court he was in a wheelchair for about five months.

Kim suffered broken legs, a shattered pelvis, compound ankle fracture, kidney damage, a blood infection and a broken jaw. Her shoulder was also injured and she is recovering from eye damage.

After the crash, Cloutier left the vehicle and punched one of the other female workers in the face stating: “How do you like that?”

One other female employee was also injured.

Cloutier watched from across the street as emergency crews arrived at the gas station. Once in police custody, he told the investigator he should be in a mental hospital, and explained that his downward spiral began after his sister died by suicide.

During a sentencing hearing in November, Cloutier told the court he was deeply sorry and that nobody deserves to be run over, hurt or yelled at.

The Crown had asked for Cloutier to receive a five- to seven-year prison sentence along with a 10-year driving prohibition while Cloutier’s lawyers asked the judge for a sentence of three-and-a-half years plus three years of probation.

With files from Kendra Slugoski and Quinn Ohler, Global News.