Two dogs rescued from Chinese meat market recovering in NS

Two dogs rescued from being killed at a Chinese meat market are now recovering in Nova Scotia and each will eventually be looking for a forever home.

Humane Society International rescued 110 dogs in total from the market in October.

“My understanding is that the conditions are horrendous. They’re kept in very small cages, they’re not kept clean, they’re not fed,” said Jane Jorgensen, a volunteer with the dog rescue group Litters n’ Critters, who also operates the kennel Paws By Wallace Bay.

“A lot of them are strays that have been just kind of walking down the street and all of a sudden, boom, they’re in a cage.”

The rescued dogs were taken to Canada last month, where they were spayed, neutered and transported to different shelters across the country to be socialized before they can be adopted out.

Two of them, Pika-Chu and Chai, are being housed at Jorgensen’s kennel in Pugwash, N.S.

“Their life is just starting and they’re terrified to death and they don’t know how good it is and how good its going to be for them,” she said.

Controversial practice

Eating dog may be controversial, but it’s actually common in some parts of the world, like China.

In fact, thousands of dogs are slaughtered annually during a week-long dog meat festival in the southern city of Yulin.

On the mend

After a few days of being scared and not wanting to leave her airplane crate, Jorgensen said Chai is now settling in well. She is eating well and even coming out of her kennel to play.

“She’ll be ready to go for adoption, probably next week,” Jorgensen said. “She’s really doing well. She’s very curious and personable. She follows me all around.”

Pika-Chu, however, is still terrified of humans.

Jorgensen just recently was able to pet the small dog for the first time. Pika-Chu shakes constantly and is now being treated with anti-anxiety medication to try and help her calm down.

Despite that, Jorgensen believes Pika-Chu will also be able to be placed up for adoption sometime in the near future.

“Pika-Chu is a harder sell. She’s taking a lot longer to settle down but she will settle down,” Jorgensen said. “She’s very alert and very watchful and making sure she knows where you are and who is around. So she’s interested and she will come around.”

Anyone looking to give the dogs a forever home are asked to contact Litters n’ Critters Rescue Society.