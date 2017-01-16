Saskatoon weather outlook – warmest days so far this year are here

Warmest air so far this year is here! Find out how warm it will get and how long it’ll last below.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

After Saskatoon’s warmest weekend so far this month with the mercury rising into minus single digits, we’re going to continue warming up this week!

-19 is what it felt like early this morning with temperatures starting off the day around -12.

Partly cloudy skies started off the morning, allowing thermometers to rise up into mid-minus single digits by noon.

Some high cloud is moving in this afternoon as southerly winds kick in and we rise up to a daytime high just a few degrees shy of the freezing mark.

Tonight

Temperatures will tip back just slightly tonight to around -7 as those clouds that moved in this afternoon stick around.

Tuesday

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will stick around through the day tomorrow as those high clouds linger.

Southerly winds will ease through the day, but will be enough to assist in temperatures rising above the freezing mark with an afternoon high a few degrees above zero for the first time in 2017!

Wednesday-Friday

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will stick around for the rest of the week with all major systems passing by north of the area.

The upper ridge of high pressure that brought in the warm start to the week will stick around, helping daytime highs to continue to sit a few degrees above freezing right through the period!

Weekend Outlook

Cooler air starts to slide in this weekend, bringing in mostly cloudy skies with a chance of some light snow.

Daytime highs will drop back below freezing likely both Saturday and Sunday with morning lows pushing back toward minus double digits.

Marinda Muller took this Your Saskatchewan photo in Martensville:

READ MORE: Get a 2017 Your Saskatchewan calendar today

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.