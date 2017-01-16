Vice-chief of defence staff ‘relieved’ of duties without explanation

Canada’s vice-chief of the defence staff, Vice-Admiral Mark Norman, has been relieved from the performance of his military duties, Global News has learned.

So far the Department of National Defence has not provided any explanation for the move, which is apparently temporary and outlined in a brief letter dated Jan. 13.

Global News obtained a copy of the letter on Monday.

“As you will have seen in the letter, the (chief of the defence staff) has temporarily relieved the (vice-chief of the defence staff), Vice-Admiral Mark Norman, from the performance of military duty,” said Lt.-Col. Jason Proulx, spokesperson for Gen. Jonathan Vance, the chief of the defence staff.

“For the time being, (Norman) will not be carrying out the functions of (vice-chief of the defence staff). Vice-Admiral Ron Lloyd has been appointed as the interim (vice-chief of the defence staff). At this time, we have no additional information to provide.”

Norman is a career naval officer who was appointed just one year ago to the top military position. He began his duties last summer. Prior to that, he served as commander of the Royal Canadian Navy.