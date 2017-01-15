Fuel spill after tanker truck crash on Highway 43 near Onoway

A highway northwest of Edmonton was partially shut down Sunday morning after a truck carrying fuel crashed, sending the driver to hospital.

Just before 6 a.m, RCMP were called to the scene on Highway 43 just north of Highway 633, where the fuel tanker went off the road and entered the east ditch. As a result, northbound traffic on Highway 43 was restricted and rerouted.

As of 3 p.m., the northbound lanes were still closed and an RCMP spokesperson said they would remain that way for several more hours.

The truck was transporting diesel, premium and regular fuel. Fuel leaked from the truck, but there was no risk to the public, according to police. Lac St. Anne Fire Services and police were called to the scene and Alberta Environment was notified. A “Hazardous Road Condition” information alert was issued through the Alberta Emergency Alert system.

Hazardous Road Condition Alert Jan15 955AM Take necessary precautions. Lac Ste. Anne County https://t.co/B6uO3E9qa7 #ABemerg — AB Emergencyalert (@AB_EmergAlert) January 15, 2017

Police asked drivers to avoid the area, which is a few kilometres south of Onoway.

The man driving the truck, who was alone inside the vehicle, was taken by ambulance to hospital with minor injuries. No other vehicles were involved.

RCMP said the cause of the collision is not yet known, and they are investigating.