Tina Fey reappears on SNL to take jab at Donald Trump’s Twitter reviews of the show

Felicity Jones hosted Saturday Night Live this week and was nervous until an old pro stopped by to help assuage her fears.

Jones began her monologue by discussing some of her work including a recently released art film she was involved with.

“I’ve been in several films this year but I am here tonight because of an indie movie I am in called Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” Jones said.

Jones, who played the lead character Jyn Erso in the film, said she was nervous about her hosting duties when she was interrupted by Rogue One’s Saw Guerrera (played by Keenan Thompson).

“I heard you needed help with your SNL hosting mission, I have a message from an old friend,” Guerrera said before placing a disc on the ground and exiting.

Seconds later a hologram popped up of Tina Fey, dressed like Princess Leah.

“Tina Fey… you’re in a headscarf? Are you a Star Wars princess?,” Jones asked.

“No I just bought this at Eileen Fisher – they have amazing deals after the holidays,” Fey responded. “I hear you are hosting SNL.”

“I’m a bit nervous,” Jones said.

“Don’t be. If Steven Seagal can do it, so can you,” Fey reassures her. “All you need to do is go out there and do your best. Don’t worry about what the reviews say.”

“Does this show get reviewed?” Jones asked.

“Yes. Way too much,” Fey warned.

“Also, no matter how it goes. The president of the United States will say that it is ‘sad and overrated’.”

“The president?” Jones questioned.

“Yeah the president!” Fey said while laughing. “It’s fine. No one cares.”

