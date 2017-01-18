Parody @MatureTrumpTwts offers ‘more presidential’ Donald Trump Twitter account

It seems like every other day, President-elect Donald Trump is in the headlines for something he said on Twitter.

One of his tweets can send stocks crashing or cause tensions with world powers — leading some to consider his behaviour to be un-presidential.

It’s got to the point where Twitter has reportedly discussed banning him from the social media platform.

So @MatureTrumpTwts was created to fill the void of what a “more presidential,” more mature Trump Twitter account would look like. The man behind the account (who prefers to remain semi-anonymous and will be referred to here as “Barry”) said words matter, and the president-elect’s tweets are “fraught with potential for misinterpretation and danger.”

In an interview, Barry said “I think [Trump] needs to recognize that 140 characters is simply not enough to provide context and nuance to the issues he’s bringing up … If he can tank the value of a stock, have a decent man receive death threats and create an international kerfuffle with China due to tweeting, it’s time to pause.”

Here’s a bit of “PresidentialTrump” responding to…

Colleagues:

I respect @repjohnlewis, civil rights hero, his opinion & all he fought for. Shows the work I have to do. We can only move forward together. https://t.co/RUscfwX39b — PresidentialTrump (@MatureTrumpTwts) January 14, 2017

Russian intelligence matters:

Let me be clear: Russia hacking isn't about politics. It's a direct threat to our democracy's integrity. And we must defend it at all costs. https://t.co/FOctKsNCWf — PresidentialTrump (@MatureTrumpTwts) January 8, 2017

Saturday Night Live:

Watched @nbcsnl for laughs b4 turning in. Just need @AlecBaldwin to purse his lips a bit more :-)If we can't laugh at ourselves, we're sunk. https://t.co/qOFVb2sg8n — PresidentialTrump (@MatureTrumpTwts) December 4, 2016

@MatureTrumpTwts usually quotes a direct tweet from Trump himself, so you can really see the difference in communication style.

The account has now grown to over 90,000 followers, including celebrities such as Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling.

Barry said while he thought the account would resonate, he didn’t expect it to take off the way it did. “If you read the mentions, many are finding this as a sanity check.”

Just discovered the @MatureTrumpTwts parody account of what a "mature" President Trump would be like on twitter. Chapeau — Julia Macfarlane (@juliamacfarlane) January 4, 2017

I like @MatureTrumpTwts much better than the @realDonaldTrump. — Mikael Lemberg (@Lemberg) January 5, 2017

The Twitter account @maturetrumptwts retweets Trump's insane, infantile tweets and translates them into presidential-sounding ones. — Mike Elgan (@MikeElgan) January 5, 2017

I'm just gonna follow @MatureTrumpTwts for the next 4 years and pretend we live in an alternate reality. — (((Carina Kolodny))) (@carinakolodny) January 5, 2017

Fearing 2017? Cope by following @MatureTrumpTwts and pretending this is a parallel universe where PEOTUS is not a kleptocratic Russophile. — Scott Gilmore (@Scott_Gilmore) December 30, 2016

What if DT suddenly did grow up overnight? 🤔 New favorite account: @MatureTrumpTwts — Liz Gumbinner (@Mom101) December 17, 2016

If @realDonaldTrump's tweets tend to send you into a depression spiral, I'd recommend following @MatureTrumpTwts and pretending it's him. https://t.co/VOpzyitEFU — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) November 27, 2016

Hey @realDonaldTrump check out your more "mature" self @MatureTrumpTwts –– this is the president sane Americans aspire for you to be! — Gerard Bush (@gerardbush) December 17, 2016

The account’s rapid growth was actually thanks to Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane, who’s no stranger to the parody world. He shared a few of @MatureTrumpTwts’s tweets to his 12 million followers just days after it was created and @MatureTrumpTwts gained more than 14,000 followers almost immediately.

Barry said he initially created the account “out of angst and a feeling of powerlessness.” Trump’s tweets about condemning the cast of Broadway musical Hamilton for criticizing Vice-President[-elect] Mike Pence “felt like such an assault on First Amendment rights … so I started this to show the chasm between his tone and that of a statesman.”

The Theater must always be a safe and special place.The cast of Hamilton was very rude last night to a very good man, Mike Pence. Apologize! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2016

Since Donald Trump usually tweets early or late in the day, manning the @MatureTrumpTwts account doesn’t interfere with Barry’s regular job as a professional communicator. From Barry’s observations, Trump has shown signs of changing his tone — but still can’t help tweeting when he feels insulted or attacked.

As for Barry’s thoughts on the future?

“We, the world, have to find our way back to civility, empathy, decorum, decency and kindness. And I think this can play a role in that.”