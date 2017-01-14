2 Calgary kids in serious condition after ingesting unknown substance

Calgary police said two children are in serious but stable condition after ingesting an unknown substance.

The kids, who are both aged around five years old, were rushed to hospital from a home in Pineridge in northeast Calgary on Friday.

Police confirm one of the children was unconscious and not breathing but regained consciousness shortly after officers arrived on scene. One of them was taken to the Peter Lougheed Centre and the other to the Alberta Children’s Hospital.

Police had not confirmed what the children ingested or whether the incident was accidental as of Friday at 10:30 p.m.

With files from Janet Lore